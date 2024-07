Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Monthly

One-time

Rs.500 per month

Rs. 1500 per month

Rs. 2500 per month Rs. 1000

Rs. 2000

Rs. 5000