Multiple Domestic and International Flights Canceled at Karachi Airport

Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport experienced significant flight disruptions today, affecting passengers and schedules. According to a private news channel, adverse weather conditions and technical issues were the primary causes of these disruptions.

One of the most notable cancellations was the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK 8021, scheduled to depart from Karachi to Madinah. Furthermore, Serene Air’s flight ER 411, also bound for Madinah, faced a considerable delay of six hours.

ALSO READ Will Social Media Be Banned During Muharram?

The disruptions did not stop there. Three flights from Karachi to Lahore were also canceled, further complicating travel plans for many. These included AirSial flight PF 143, Serene Air flight ER 522, and PIA flight PK 306.

Despite these operational setbacks, there is a silver lining for aviation security in Pakistan.

On Friday, the aviation security team of the UAE-General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE-GCAA) lauded the security measures at Islamabad and Karachi airports, declaring them international level.

This commendation followed a comprehensive security assessment conducted by the UAE-GCAA team.

ALSO READ Utility Stores Workers Arrested for Blackmailing Senior Official

The UAE-GCAA team, led by Senior Director Abdullah Al Kaabi, conducted thorough inspections of various security aspects at both airports. Their evaluation covered passenger and baggage screening, cargo and catering security, and the overall security of airlines operating directly in the UAE.