No Delay to be Tolerated in Downsizing, Rightsizing Process: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said he will personally oversee the process of downsizing and rightsizing and will not tolerate any delaying tactics in this regard.

Addressing the federal cabinet, the premier said he wants complete closure of PWD, pointing out that an alternative system has been identified.

He also underlined the need for deep structural reforms in order to take the country in the right direction.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Commerce to come up with a plan to achieve the export target of $60 billion. He said we also have to enhance the IT exports to $25 billion in the next five years.

The prime minister said the project of solarizing 28,000 tubewells in Balochistan is a significant step, underscoring that conversion of all the tubewells to solar energy will help the country save foreign exchange and ensure the provision of cheap electricity to the farmers.

He also took the cabinet into confidence about his recent visits to Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.