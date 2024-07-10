Punjab Govt Approves Solar Panels for People Using Up to 500 Units of Electricity

The Punjab cabinet has approved solar systems for 4.5 million consumers using up to 500 units of electricity. This decision was made during the 11th cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“We are bringing solar systems to 4.5 million consumers who use up to 500 units,” said Maryam Nawaz. “Due to the increase in electricity bills, there is anxiety among the public. Together with my team, we have found a solution.”

The cabinet also approved a standard version of the Holy Quran and the hiring of the University of Health Sciences to conduct the MD CAT 2024 exam. They also approved a new method for appointing divisional directors of education and college principals and abolished the two-year Pharmacy Assistant Course.

To protect the environment, the cabinet amended the Boilers and Pressure Vessels Ordinance 2002, banning substandard oil. They also amended the Punjab Mining Concession Rules 2002 and established a Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate in the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

The cabinet signed an MoU with the World Food Program, amended the Punjab Police Service Rules, and expanded the Walled City of Lahore Authority to the entire Punjab. They accepted the resignation of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited president and appointed interim and permanent presidents.

Furthermore, the cabinet approved a 15 million euro grant from KFW Development Bank for the “Green Energy Project,” and the solarisation of schools and hospitals.