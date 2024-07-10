Punjab Govt Approves Solar Panels for People Using Up to 500 Units of Electricity

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jul 10, 2024 | 1:02 pm

The Punjab cabinet has approved solar systems for 4.5 million consumers using up to 500 units of electricity. This decision was made during the 11th cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

“We are bringing solar systems to 4.5 million consumers who use up to 500 units,” said Maryam Nawaz. “Due to the increase in electricity bills, there is anxiety among the public. Together with my team, we have found a solution.”

ALSO READ

The cabinet also approved a standard version of the Holy Quran and the hiring of the University of Health Sciences to conduct the MD CAT 2024 exam. They also approved a new method for appointing divisional directors of education and college principals and abolished the two-year Pharmacy Assistant Course.

To protect the environment, the cabinet amended the Boilers and Pressure Vessels Ordinance 2002, banning substandard oil. They also amended the Punjab Mining Concession Rules 2002 and established a Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate in the Department of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

The cabinet signed an MoU with the World Food Program, amended the Punjab Police Service Rules, and expanded the Walled City of Lahore Authority to the entire Punjab. They accepted the resignation of the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank Limited president and appointed interim and permanent presidents.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, the cabinet approved a 15 million euro grant from KFW Development Bank for the “Green Energy Project,” and the solarisation of schools and hospitals.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Arsalan Khattak

    • lens

    Transform Your Bedroom with Ideas Home’s Summer Bedding Collection
    Read more in lens

    perspective

    Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
    Read more in perspective
    Get Alerts

    Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

    Follow Us

    ProPakistani Community

    Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

    Tech & Telecom
    Business
    Auto
    General & Pakistan
    Sports
    Entertainment
    WhatsApp Channel
    >