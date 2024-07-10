SBP Appoints 9 Banks As Primary Dealers For Investing in Govt Securities

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has appointed nine banks and one financial institution as the primary dealers for participating in the investment of Government Securities including Medium Term Bills (MTBs) and Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) for the next year 2024-25.

The banking regulator received applications from multiple banks for the appointment of PDs and two applications for the role of SPDs of Government Securities (PIB & MTB).

Upon evaluation of each applicant under the criteria laid down in the aforesaid rules, nine banks and one financial institution have been appointed as primary dealers.

Primary Dealers

Bank Alfalah Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Habib Bank Limited

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

United Bank Limited

The Bank of Punjab

MCB Bank Limited

JS Bank Limited

Citi Bank N.A-Pakistan Operations

Pak Oman Investment Company Limited

Special Purpose Primary Dealers

Central Depository Company of Pakistan

National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited

All the dealers shall be required to perform certain key roles to improve participation in primary auctions, enhance distribution, diversify the investor base and develop the market for government securities.

They are required to actively participate in the primary market by bidding in the auctions of Government Securities as conducted by SBP from time to time. It will distribute Government Securities to non-PD banks and other retail/institutional clients.

These dealers will play an active role in the Government Securities market development to enhance liquidity and turnover and widen the investor base of Government Securities by creating awareness among investors and taking other meaningful initiatives. For this purpose, the PDs, PPDs and SPDs must also continuously upgrade their infrastructure in terms of both physical equipment and skilled manpower.

These banks and financial institutions should provide efficient custody services to their customers (Investor’s Portfolio of Securities Accounts) for Government Securities holding, collection and, payment of profits & maturity proceeds. Bank Alfalah, Habib Bank Limited, and National Bank of Pakistan were declared the best-performing dealers in the outgoing financial year.