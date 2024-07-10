Taiwanese Chip Maker Becomes a Trillion Dollar Company Thanks to AI

Wall Street is abuzz with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has taken the spotlight. This chipmaking giant recently achieved a historic milestone – joining the exclusive group of companies with a market capitalization exceeding $1 trillion.

This accomplishment elevates TSMC to the ranks of the world’s most valuable tech companies and underscores the ever-growing significance of the semiconductor industry. For a brief moment, TSMC’s market value even surpassed Tesla’s, propelling it to the number seven spot among global tech giants.

The company’s stock has experienced a phenomenal climb, consistently trading above its 50-day average of $158 and reaching a new yearly high of $192.80. Year-to-date, TSMC shares have surged by an impressive 80%.

The chip industry is now the hottest sector in tech, fueled by the growing need for powerful chips in AI. Global sales of these chips are expected to hit a record $611.2 billion in 2024, with a surge of 16% this year and another 12.5% next year. This explosion is largely driven by advancements in a type of AI called “generative AI,” which needs high-performance chips.

Ahead of its upcoming earnings report, analysts are raising their price targets for chipmaker TSMC, with some, like Morgan Stanley, predicting even higher sales for the year. TSMC’s strategy of keeping supply tight – some call it “hunger marketing” – suggests the company’s chips will remain in high demand in 2025, giving them even more bargaining power. The rising chip prices, fueled by AI, further strengthen TSMC’s position.

For investors, the key factors to consider are TSMC’s revenue growth, profitability, and how its valuation compares to other chip companies.