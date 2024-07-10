UAE Tells Pakistan Govt to Stop Ignoring Instructions to Get Visas for Officials

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has communicated to the Pakistani government with regard to not observing instructions for obtaining visit visas for Pakistani officials and diplomatic passports.

The cabinet division has communicated to all federal ministers, secretaries, and provincial governments concerning the validity of UAE visas on diplomatic/official passports.

A reference has been received from PAREP Abu Dhabi dated July 3, 2024, regarding the process of obtaining visit visas for Pakistani official and diplomatic passports, communicating the requirement of the government of UAE for processing such visas through the UAE Embassy, Islamabad/Consulate General, Karachi is not being observed, and contrary to the instructions, visas are mostly being processed through travel agents.

The UAE government has reiterated that UAE immigration does not allow entry of individuals having diplomatic/official passports if visas are not processed through the UAE Embassy, Islamabad/Consulate General, Karachi.

The practice of departure from the said instructions not only causes problems for such visitors at the UAE immigration but also causes embarrassment for Pakistan.