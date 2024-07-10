Xiaomi 15 Ultra is Not Coming Until 2025

Xiaomi 15 series is expected to debut during Q4 this year right after Qualcomm unveils its Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. The lineup will include the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro at first, but there should also be a Xiaomi 15 Ultra which is not coming until 2025, according to Gizmochina’s report.

Just like last year, the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra are expected to launch globally, while the Pro phone will stay exclusive to the Chinese market. However, the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro duo will be announced in China first.

All three phones are expected to use the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. But while the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro have already been spotted on the IMEI database in the past, this is the first the 15 Ultra has been spotted. This confirms that the 15 Ultra is set to launch during MWC Barcelona 2025, which is set to take place in March next year.

The Ultra phone has three different model numbers: 25010PN30C, 25010PN30G, and 25010PN30I. These numbers denote different models for the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, a Chinese model, a global model, and an Indian variant, which confirms the global launch. The “C” at the end of the first model denotes China, while the “G” and “I” point at the global and Indian launch models.

But as it stands, there have been no official announcements from Xiaomi yet since the launch is still several months away. As for now, Xiaomi will launch its first flip foldable alongside the Mix Fold 4 later this month.