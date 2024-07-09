Xiaomi’s Smart Factory Can Run 24/7 Without People

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun has announced the launch of a next-generation smartphone factory in Changping, Beijing. This highly automated facility dubbed a “dark factory,” boasts several impressive features.

Firstly, the factory operates 24/7 without human intervention. This is achieved through sophisticated machinery that seamlessly collaborates to keep production running around the clock. Additionally, the factory boasts a self-regulating dust removal system, ensuring a meticulously clean environment for delicate smartphone components.

Xiaomi is taking a giant leap into the future of smartphone production with its new “dark factory” in Changping, Beijing. This highly automated facility boasts impressive production capabilities.

Intelligent machines, developed in-house by Xiaomi, will ensure consistent quality control throughout the manufacturing process. The efficiency is staggering, with the factory churning out a new smartphone every second according to promotional materials.

This ambitious project represents a significant investment for Xiaomi, costing a reported 2.4 billion yuan. Spanning a massive 81,000 square meters, the factory has earned recognition as a “national smart manufacturing benchmark enterprise.”

With an annual production capacity of 10 million flagship smartphones, the factory is primed to handle production of the upcoming Xiaomi MIX Fold 4 and Xiaomi MIX Filp foldable phones.

While the Changping factory represents a significant leap in automation for Xiaomi, it’s worth noting that the company isn’t entirely new to the concept. In 2019, Xiaomi completed its first smart factory in Yizhuang, Beijing.

This earlier facility, already featuring a high degree of automation, was responsible for producing the company’s first foldable phone, the Xiaomi Mix Fold. The Changping factory is the next step in Xiaomi’s journey towards ever-more-automated smartphone production.