Hyundai Names New CEO to Boost Global Electric Vehicle Sales

Hyundai has announced Jose Muñoz as its new global CEO, effective 1 January. He will replace Jaehoon Chang, who has been promoted to vice chair of Hyundai’s automotive division.

Born in Spain, Muñoz will be the first non-Korean CEO of Hyundai since the company’s founding in 1967. He joined Hyundai in 2019 and has since held key positions, including global chief operating officer and CEO of Hyundai and Genesis in the US.

In 2022, Muñoz was appointed to Hyundai’s board of directors, with his responsibilities expanded to Europe, India, the Middle East, and Africa. His leadership has been credited with boosting sales, market share, and profitability, particularly in North America.

Muñoz’s experience includes a 15-year tenure at Nissan, where he achieved record sales and significant profit growth. Hyundai describes him as instrumental in driving its profitability-focused sales structure.

As CEO, Muñoz will oversee Hyundai’s ambitious global electrification strategy. This includes launching over 20 electric vehicles by 2030, starting with the Ioniq 9 flagship. He will also prioritize hydrogen propulsion, continuing Hyundai’s investment in fuel cell vehicles for passenger, commercial, and industrial use. The company plans to release a new Nexo model inspired by the Initium concept.

Muñoz expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him, stating, “It’s an honor to serve Hyundai and continue its growth. Success requires excellence across design, manufacturing, sales, and service.” He emphasized his commitment to exceeding customer expectations.

Outgoing CEO Jaehoon Chang praised Muñoz as a capable leader with global expertise, ready to navigate Hyundai through increasing competition and uncertainty in the automotive industry.