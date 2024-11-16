Oppo Reno 13 Series Appears in More Hands-On Photos

Leaked images of Oppo’s upcoming Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro mid-range smartphones continue to show a striking resemblance to Apple’s iPhone.

The latest hands-on photos reinforce this similarity, particularly in the camera rings and corner curvature, which were previously reported identical to the iPhone’s.

The Reno 13 series is expected to launch on November 25th. The Pro model is rumored to feature a 6.78-inch micro-curved LTPO OLED display with a 1264 x 2780 resolution, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x zoom, and a 5,900 mAh battery supporting 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. It is also expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset.

As always, the series is expected to land in China before the international market. It is currently unclear when Oppo plans to make the global debut, but since the rollouts have been quick this year, we expect to see it sometime in December or early January.

The global versions will most likely be priced higher than their Chinese counterparts, possibly with minor changes to their hardware specs such as the chipset or camera configuration. Perhaps we will see more color options and memory variants, but this is all speculation for now so take this with a grain of salt.