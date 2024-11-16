Toyota Announces Massive New Year Discounts on Corolla Cross

Toyota Indus has announced an exciting “New Year Promotion Offer” on its premium crossover SUV, the Toyota Corolla Cross. Starting from 15 November 2024, customers can save up to Rs. 4 lacs across all variants. This follows the success of the “1st Anniversary Offer,” which provided savings of up to Rs. 9 lacs earlier this year.
Savings Across Variants
Here’s how the promotion applies to the Corolla Cross variants:
|Variant
|Current Price (Rs.)
|Promo Price (Rs.)
|Savings (Rs.)
|Corolla Cross HEV X
|9,849,000
|9,449,000
|400,000
|Corolla Cross HEV
|9,399,000
|8,999,000
|400,000
|Corolla Cross 1.8 X
|8,899,000
|8,499,000
|400,000
|Corolla Cross 1.8
|8,199,000
|7,849,000
|350,000
Corolla Cross is available in both hybrid and petrol variants, it promises to exceed expectations with its robust specifications.
Toyota Corolla Cross Specifications
Below is a comprehensive comparison of the Corolla Cross variants:
|COROLLA CROSS 1.8L HEV (Hybrid)
|COROLLA CROSS 1.8L HEV X (Hybrid)
|COROLLA CROSS 1.8L (Petrol)
|COROLLA CROSS 1.8L X (Petrol)
|Length (mm)
|4460
|4460
|4460
|4460
|Width (mm)
|1825
|1825
|1825
|1825
|Height (mm)
|1620
|1620
|Wheel Base (mm)
|2640
|2640
|2640
|2640
|Turning Radius (m)
|5.2
|5.2
|5.2
|5.2
|Engine Type
|2ZR-FXE (Hybrid)
|2ZR-FXE (Hybrid)
|2ZR-FE (Gasoline)
|2ZR-FE (Gasoline)
|Engine Displacement (cc)
|1798
|1798
|1798
|1798
|Fuel System
|EV + Gasoline
|Hybrid
|Gasoline
|Gasoline
|Max Torque (Nm)
|142 + 163 (electric)
|172 @4000 rpm
|172 @4000 rpm
|172 @4000 rpm
|Transmission
|CVT
|CVT
|CVT
|CVT
|Brakes
|16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc
|16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc
|16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc
|16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc
|Suspension
|McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam
|McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam
|McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam
|McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam
|Tire Size
|215/60/R17
|215/60/R17
|215/60/R17
|215/60/R17
|Fuel Tank Capacity (L)
|36
|36
|47
|36
|Airbags
|7 Airbags
|7 Airbags
|7 Airbags
|7 Airbags
|Front Head Lamps
|Bi-Beam LED (HV)
|Bi-Beam LED (HV)
|Halogen
|Bi-Beam LED (HV)
Visit your nearest Toyota dealership today to book the Corolla Cross and take advantage of this discount.
