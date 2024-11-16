News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Toyota Announces Massive New Year Discounts on Corolla Cross

By Saqib | Published Nov 16, 2024 | 5:31 pm

Toyota Indus has announced an exciting “New Year Promotion Offer” on its premium crossover SUV, the Toyota Corolla Cross. Starting from 15 November 2024, customers can save up to Rs. 4 lacs across all variants. This follows the success of the “1st Anniversary Offer,” which provided savings of up to Rs. 9 lacs earlier this year.

Savings Across Variants

Here’s how the promotion applies to the Corolla Cross variants:

Variant Current Price (Rs.) Promo Price (Rs.) Savings (Rs.)
Corolla Cross HEV X 9,849,000 9,449,000 400,000
Corolla Cross HEV 9,399,000 8,999,000 400,000
Corolla Cross 1.8 X 8,899,000 8,499,000 400,000
Corolla Cross 1.8 8,199,000 7,849,000 350,000

Corolla Cross is available in both hybrid and petrol variants, it promises to exceed expectations with its robust specifications.

Toyota Corolla Cross Specifications

Below is a comprehensive comparison of the Corolla Cross variants:

COROLLA CROSS 1.8L HEV (Hybrid) COROLLA CROSS 1.8L HEV X (Hybrid) COROLLA CROSS 1.8L (Petrol) COROLLA CROSS 1.8L X (Petrol)
Length (mm) 4460 4460 4460 4460
Width (mm) 1825 1825 1825 1825
Height (mm) 1620 1620
Wheel Base (mm) 2640 2640 2640 2640
Turning Radius (m) 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2
Engine Type 2ZR-FXE (Hybrid) 2ZR-FXE (Hybrid) 2ZR-FE (Gasoline) 2ZR-FE (Gasoline)
Engine Displacement (cc) 1798 1798 1798 1798
Fuel System EV + Gasoline Hybrid Gasoline Gasoline
Max Torque (Nm) 142 + 163 (electric) 172 @4000 rpm 172 @4000 rpm 172 @4000 rpm
Transmission CVT CVT CVT CVT
Brakes 16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc 16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc 16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc 16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc
Suspension McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam
Tire Size 215/60/R17 215/60/R17 215/60/R17 215/60/R17
Fuel Tank Capacity (L) 36 36 47 36
Airbags 7 Airbags 7 Airbags 7 Airbags 7 Airbags
Front Head Lamps Bi-Beam LED (HV) Bi-Beam LED (HV) Halogen Bi-Beam LED (HV)

 

Visit your nearest Toyota dealership today to book the Corolla Cross and take advantage of this discount.

