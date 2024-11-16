Toyota Announces Massive New Year Discounts on Corolla Cross

Toyota Indus has announced an exciting “New Year Promotion Offer” on its premium crossover SUV, the Toyota Corolla Cross. Starting from 15 November 2024, customers can save up to Rs. 4 lacs across all variants. This follows the success of the “1st Anniversary Offer,” which provided savings of up to Rs. 9 lacs earlier this year.

Savings Across Variants

Here’s how the promotion applies to the Corolla Cross variants:

Variant Current Price (Rs.) Promo Price (Rs.) Savings (Rs.) Corolla Cross HEV X 9,849,000 9,449,000 400,000 Corolla Cross HEV 9,399,000 8,999,000 400,000 Corolla Cross 1.8 X 8,899,000 8,499,000 400,000 Corolla Cross 1.8 8,199,000 7,849,000 350,000

Corolla Cross is available in both hybrid and petrol variants, it promises to exceed expectations with its robust specifications.

Toyota Corolla Cross Specifications

Below is a comprehensive comparison of the Corolla Cross variants:

COROLLA CROSS 1.8L HEV (Hybrid) COROLLA CROSS 1.8L HEV X (Hybrid) COROLLA CROSS 1.8L (Petrol) COROLLA CROSS 1.8L X (Petrol) Length (mm) 4460 4460 4460 4460 Width (mm) 1825 1825 1825 1825 Height (mm) 1620 1620 Wheel Base (mm) 2640 2640 2640 2640 Turning Radius (m) 5.2 5.2 5.2 5.2 Engine Type 2ZR-FXE (Hybrid) 2ZR-FXE (Hybrid) 2ZR-FE (Gasoline) 2ZR-FE (Gasoline) Engine Displacement (cc) 1798 1798 1798 1798 Fuel System EV + Gasoline Hybrid Gasoline Gasoline Max Torque (Nm) 142 + 163 (electric) 172 @4000 rpm 172 @4000 rpm 172 @4000 rpm Transmission CVT CVT CVT CVT Brakes 16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc 16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc 16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc 16″ Ventilated Disc/16″ Disc Suspension McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam McPherson Strut/Torsion-Beam Tire Size 215/60/R17 215/60/R17 215/60/R17 215/60/R17 Fuel Tank Capacity (L) 36 36 47 36 Airbags 7 Airbags 7 Airbags 7 Airbags 7 Airbags Front Head Lamps Bi-Beam LED (HV) Bi-Beam LED (HV) Halogen Bi-Beam LED (HV)

Visit your nearest Toyota dealership today to book the Corolla Cross and take advantage of this discount.