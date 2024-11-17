How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Australia 3rd T20I Live Streaming

The third and final T20I between Pakistan and Australia is set to take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on November 18 at 1:00 PM (PKT).

While Australia has already clinched the series with a 2-0 lead, Pakistan will be looking to restore some pride and end the series on a high note.

1st T20I:

Australia secured a dominant 29-run win in the rain-curtailed first T20I at the Gabba. Glenn Maxwell starred with a quickfire 43 off 19 balls, propelling Australia to 93 runs in just 7 overs. Pakistan’s bowlers, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, showed some resistance, but Naseem Shah’s costly overs hurt their chances. In reply, Pakistan’s batting lineup crumbled under pressure, managing only 64/9. Haseebullah and Abbas Afridi were the only players to reach double figures. This comprehensive defeat highlighted the challenges Pakistan faces in adapting to Australian conditions.

2nd T20I:

The second T20I saw Australia secure the series with a 13-run win. Pakistan’s chase of 148 got off to a disastrous start, with Babar Azam falling early. Spencer Johnson’s remarkable five-wicket haul (5/26) dismantled Pakistan’s batting lineup, despite valiant efforts from Usman Khan (52 off 38) and Irfan Khan (37 not out). Adam Zampa’s two crucial wickets further dented Pakistan’s hopes, leaving them bowled out for 134 in 19.4 overs. Johnson’s exceptional performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

3rd T20I:

Date & Time: November 18, 1:00 PM (PKT)

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Where to Watch:

Fans can catch the live action of the 3rd T20I on the following platforms:

Mobile Live Stream

Platform Play Store App Store Tapmad LINK LINK Tamasha LINK LINK

Web Streaming

Platform Web Tapmad LINK