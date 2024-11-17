Indus Motor Company Halts Production of Toyota Cars

Indus Motor Company (IMC), the maker of Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, has announced a temporary suspension of production from November 18 to November 20, 2024.

The decision comes as the company struggles with a shortage of essential raw materials and components.

In a statement filed with the stock exchange on Friday, IMC highlighted the challenges posed by ongoing supply chain disruptions.

The company explained that sourcing necessary parts has become increasingly difficult, directly impacting its ability to maintain production levels.