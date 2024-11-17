Top Side Hustle Ideas for Beginners in 2024

The rise of technology and platforms makes it easier than ever to start a side hustle. Many people are using these opportunities to earn extra income or even replace jobs they dislike. Here are five simple side hustles you can start today.
Print-on-Demand Business:
Print-on-demand is ideal for beginners as it requires no inventory. You can sell items like t-shirts, mugs, and notebooks with custom designs. Platforms like Teespring or Etsy handle the production and shipping for you.
How to Start: Choose a niche and design graphics for your products. Platforms like Canva make this simple.
Virtual Event Planner:
Online and hybrid events remain popular as they are convenient and cost-effective. As a virtual event planner, you will manage schedules, set up tech, and handle technical issues. You can charge hourly rates or offer package deals, with earnings starting around $40 an hour on platforms like Fiverr.
How to Start: Offer your services to small businesses for free to build a portfolio and create profiles on freelance platforms.
Online Personal Training or Fitness Classes:
The fitness industry is booming, and virtual training allows you to reach clients worldwide. You can host live classes, pre-record sessions, or create personalized fitness plans.
How to Start: Offer free classes to gain an audience, then introduce paid memberships with added features.
Make and Sell Soaps and Candles:
Handmade soaps and candles are in demand, especially during holidays. These products are affordable to make and can cater to eco-friendly or niche markets like aromatherapy. You can sell them on Etsy, Amazon, or your own website.
How to Start: Experiment with recipes and designs. Focus on unique, high-demand products to stand out.
Develop Ecommerce Chatbots:
As online shopping grows, businesses need chatbots to assist customers. If you know coding or can use no-code platforms, you can build custom chatbots for e-commerce stores. This service is in high demand and pays well.
How to Start: Reach out to small e-commerce businesses through LinkedIn or freelance platforms to offer your services.
Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!
Support independent journalism
If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.