Top Side Hustle Ideas for Beginners in 2024

The rise of technology and platforms makes it easier than ever to start a side hustle. Many people are using these opportunities to earn extra income or even replace jobs they dislike. Here are five simple side hustles you can start today.

Print-on-Demand Business:

Print-on-demand is ideal for beginners as it requires no inventory. You can sell items like t-shirts, mugs, and notebooks with custom designs. Platforms like Teespring or Etsy handle the production and shipping for you.

How to Start: Choose a niche and design graphics for your products. Platforms like Canva make this simple.

Virtual Event Planner:

Online and hybrid events remain popular as they are convenient and cost-effective. As a virtual event planner, you will manage schedules, set up tech, and handle technical issues. You can charge hourly rates or offer package deals, with earnings starting around $40 an hour on platforms like Fiverr.

How to Start: Offer your services to small businesses for free to build a portfolio and create profiles on freelance platforms.

Online Personal Training or Fitness Classes:

The fitness industry is booming, and virtual training allows you to reach clients worldwide. You can host live classes, pre-record sessions, or create personalized fitness plans.

How to Start: Offer free classes to gain an audience, then introduce paid memberships with added features.

Make and Sell Soaps and Candles:

Handmade soaps and candles are in demand, especially during holidays. These products are affordable to make and can cater to eco-friendly or niche markets like aromatherapy. You can sell them on Etsy, Amazon, or your own website.

How to Start: Experiment with recipes and designs. Focus on unique, high-demand products to stand out.

Develop Ecommerce Chatbots:

As online shopping grows, businesses need chatbots to assist customers. If you know coding or can use no-code platforms, you can build custom chatbots for e-commerce stores. This service is in high demand and pays well.

How to Start: Reach out to small e-commerce businesses through LinkedIn or freelance platforms to offer your services.