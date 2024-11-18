21 Pakistanis Executed in Saudi Arabia in 2024

Over 100 individuals, including Pakistanis, have been executed in Saudi Arabia this year, according to reports.
The executed individuals were citizens of various countries, including Pakistan, Yemen, and the Philippines, with sentences carried out for a range of crimes. Recently, a Yemeni national was executed in the southwestern region of Najran for drug smuggling.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that the Yemeni citizen was executed on Saturday in Najran for attempting to smuggle drugs into the kingdom.
According to official media statistics, the number of foreign nationals executed in Saudi Arabia in 2024 has reached 101 so far.
This figure represents a significant increase compared to 2022 and 2023 when Saudi authorities executed 34 foreign nationals in each of those years, as per AFP reports.
This year’s executions include 21 Pakistanis, 20 Yemenis, 14 Syrians, 10 Nigerians, nine Egyptians, eight Jordanians, and seven Ethiopians. Additionally, three individuals each were executed from Sudan, India, and Afghanistan, while one person each was executed from Sri Lanka, Eritrea, and the Philippines.
Tahel al-Hajji from the European-Saudi Organisation for Human Rights expressed concern over the sharp rise in executions. He noted that while 34 foreign nationals were executed in 2022 and 2023, the figure has surged to over 100 in 2024, marking an unprecedented increase.
