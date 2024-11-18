21 Pakistanis Executed in Saudi Arabia in 2024

By Rija Sohaib | Published Nov 18, 2024 | 1:19 pm

Over 100 individuals, including Pakistanis, have been executed in Saudi Arabia this year, according to reports.

The executed individuals were citizens of various countries, including Pakistan, Yemen, and the Philippines, with sentences carried out for a range of crimes. Recently, a Yemeni national was executed in the southwestern region of Najran for drug smuggling.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the Yemeni citizen was executed on Saturday in Najran for attempting to smuggle drugs into the kingdom.

 

According to official media statistics, the number of foreign nationals executed in Saudi Arabia in 2024 has reached 101 so far.

This figure represents a significant increase compared to 2022 and 2023 when Saudi authorities executed 34 foreign nationals in each of those years, as per AFP reports.

ALSO READ

This year’s executions include 21 Pakistanis, 20 Yemenis, 14 Syrians, 10 Nigerians, nine Egyptians, eight Jordanians, and seven Ethiopians. Additionally, three individuals each were executed from Sudan, India, and Afghanistan, while one person each was executed from Sri Lanka, Eritrea, and the Philippines.

Tahel al-Hajji from the European-Saudi Organisation for Human Rights expressed concern over the sharp rise in executions. He noted that while 34 foreign nationals were executed in 2022 and 2023, the figure has surged to over 100 in 2024, marking an unprecedented increase.

📢 For the latest International & UAE news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Rija Sohaib

lens

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Read more in lens

perspective

Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>