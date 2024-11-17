Saudi Arabia Bans Commercial Use of National, Sectarian and Religious Symbols

Saudi Arabia has introduced a ban on the commercial use of national, religious, and sectarian symbols. This move aims to prevent their misuse and uphold their sanctity.

The decision, issued by Minister of Commerce Dr. Majed Al Qasabi, prohibits businesses from using such symbols in products, promotional materials, or any commercial transactions. Violators will face penalties under municipal regulations.

The ban builds on previous measures restricting the use of Saudi Arabia’s national flag, which features the Islamic Declaration of faith and the crossed swords emblem. Businesses are also prohibited from using images or names of Saudi leaders on goods, printed materials, and promotional items.

Enforcement of the ban will begin 90 days after its publication in the official gazette, giving businesses time to comply. The Ministry of Commerce emphasized that this step protects these symbols from exploitation and preserves their cultural and religious significance.