Female Cops Arrested for Stealing Millions During Raid

A task force established to crack down on the gutka mafia has become embroiled in controversy after three female police officers were allegedly caught stealing Rs. 2.6 million during a raid on a gutka manufacturing factory, ARY News reported.

The raid, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abid Fazal, took place in Orangi, Karachi. Two suspects, Yusuf and Hussain, were arrested. Police seized 100 kilograms of gutka and other materials from the premises.

Following the operation, residents of the raided house filed a complaint at Orangi Police Station, accusing the officers of stealing cash during the raid. Acting on the complaint, police intercepted the raiding team and searched.

One of the female constables, Mahira, was reportedly found to have Rs. 1.6 million, while another constable had over 900 riyals and a few dirhams. Some officers allegedly attempted to discard stolen money to avoid detection.

The incident was promptly reported to senior officials, including the DIG and Additional IG. As a result, the three female officers—Mahira, Aram, and Shazia—were suspended, and DSP Complaint Malir was assigned to investigate the matter.

In a similar operation in October 2024, Karachi police raided a gutka production facility in Malir’s Ibrahim Hyderi area. Acting on orders from the IG Sindh, the Task Force seized gutka, chalia, and machinery. Officials revealed that the factory operated under the alleged patronage of local police.

In another raid in Husrat Mohani Colony, SSP Kamran Fazal reported seizing over 30 tons of gutka and related materials from a factory on Mangu Pir Road. The operation, conducted on a confidential tip-off, was part of ongoing efforts to dismantle gutka manufacturing operations across Karachi.