FIH Announces Project to Save Hockey in Pakistan

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has announced a ground-breaking initiative, “Project Pakistan,” aimed at reviving Pakistan hockey and restoring its former glory.

The plan, inspired by the success of “Project India,” seeks to address the challenges faced by Pakistan hockey and re-establish the country’s significance in Asian and global hockey.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram emphasized Pakistan’s pivotal role in world hockey in the past. “Pakistan is essential for both Asian and global hockey,” he said. “A few years ago, we launched Project India, which significantly elevated the sport’s profile there. Now, within the coming months, we’re set to roll out Project Pakistan” said the FIH president

Ikram added that similar projects are in the pipeline for Africa, aiming to promote equitable opportunities across the hockey world. However, his immediate focus is Pakistan’s return to its rightful place in the sport’s hierarchy.

“Pakistan needs exceptional talent, coupled with high-performance professionalism, to reclaim its position,” he noted. “Right now, financial constraints are Pakistan’s biggest hurdle.”

To overcome these challenges, Ikram called for a robust financial model and unwavering governmental commitment. “Pakistan requires 100% support from its government,” he stressed.

Drawing parallels to the ongoing challenges faced by nations struggling to compete at the highest level, he pointed out that while 12 countries participated in the Paris Olympics, 8-10 others had the potential but lacked financial stability and government backing.

FIH has previously supported Pakistan with technical expertise and plans to continue doing so under this initiative. “This isn’t just my personal mission,” Ikram declared. “Today, both Asia and the world need Pakistan hockey to thrive once again.”

Pakistan hockey has continued to produce world-class talent despite its well-documented financial struggles. But with a little shrewd help, Pakistan may return to hockey supremacy once again.