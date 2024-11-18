inDrive Launches Transformative Road Safety Awareness and Beautification Campaign in Karachi

inDrive, a global leader in mobility and urban services, has launched a transformative road safety and beautification initiative in Karachi. This initiative aims to promote road safety awareness while enhancing the city’s visual landscape. This campaign involves cleaning and beautifying neglected walls with vibrant art that conveys essential safety messages to foster a safer and more aware community.

As part of its commitment to community engagement and safety, inDrive not only focuses on spreading road safety messages but also incorporates key safety features within its app.

Through features like real-time GPS tracking, trip-sharing options with family and friends, 24/7 emergency support, and the ability to directly set the fare with drivers, inDrive offers passengers greater control and safety on every ride.

“Our new wall art project isn’t just about beautifying Karachi but also about encouraging safer behaviors on the road,” said Sidra Kiran, Communication Manager for inDrive Pakistan. “With both community-focused campaigns and robust in-app safety features, we’re helping citizens feel safe both on and off the road.”

With this initiative, inDrive hopes to foster a safer, cleaner Karachi, where art and awareness work hand in hand to inspire responsible road use.