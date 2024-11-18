ISP Association Issues Statement Against PTA’s ‘Blanket Restrictions’ on VPNs 

The Wireless & Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) Monday issued a statement to address the recent discourse surrounding Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and their usage within Pakistan.

In a statement, it highlighted VPN technology serves as a dual-purpose tool in today’s interconnected world. “While it undeniably holds the potential for misuse, its primary applications have been to ensure privacy, enable secure communication, and allow access to essential online resources for professionals, businesses, and individuals alike. Such tools are foundational to economic growth, innovation, and the preservation of digital freedoms, particularly in globalized economies where secure communication is paramount,” it said

WISPAP said from a regulatory perspective, it is crucial to distinguish between the means and the ends. Any technological tool—be it a VPN or otherwise—is neutral in nature. It is the intent of its usage that determines whether it aligns with ethical and legal standards. Regulatory measures should focus on deterring and penalizing harmful activities without hindering legitimate use cases that drive progress and safeguard data integrity.

The statement said that WISPAP strongly supports measures to ensure the responsible use of all technologies in adherence to national laws and societal values. However, this should be done in a manner that does not compromise the fundamental principles of equitable access to knowledge, commerce, and security.

It is essential to recognize that blanket restrictions or sweeping narratives around tools like VPNs risk alienating segments of society, particularly those who rely on these tools for entirely legitimate purposes, such as IT exports, financial transactions, and academic research.

As a community of stakeholders in Pakistan’s internet ecosystem, we advocate for an approach that balances the ethical imperatives of society with the technical realities of our digital era. A collaborative effort involving regulators, service providers, and societal representatives can ensure a future where the internet remains a productive and secure platform for all.”

This statement underscores our commitment to fostering a regulated yet enabling digital landscape while respecting societal values and legal frameworks. At WISPAP, we are open to dialogue and collaboration with all concerned parties to achieve these shared goals, it added.