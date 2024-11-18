Pakistan’s Power Generation Goes up by 7% in October 2024

Pakistan’s power generation increased by 7.2 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to 10,262 GWh (13,793 MW) in October 2024, compared to 9,572 GWh (12,865MW) during the same months of the previous year

However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, power generation witnessed fell by 17.8 percent, according to data by Arif Habib Limited (AHL)

During the first four months of the current fiscal year (4MFY25), power generation was down by 5.4 percent YoY to 50,808 GWh (17,211 MW) compared to 53,709 GWh (18,194 MW) in 4MFY24.

During October 2024, actual generation exceeded the reference generation by 0.7 percent for the first time in 13 months. This surplus compared to the reference is expected to positively impact the QTA for March 2025 to May 2025, AHL said.

Hydel generation increased by 2.3 percent YoY arriving at 3,187 GWh as compared to 3,114 GWh.

Nuclear-based power generation declined by 21.0 percent. However, this decline was already incorporated in the reference generation, which was set at the beginning of FY25.

On the other hand, power generation from imported coal rose by 2.7x YoY, to compensate for lower generation from nuclear plant. The power generation from local also increased by 13.8 percent YoY to 1,518 GWh.

Moreover, solar also saw a major uptick, as the generation rose from 76GWh to 99GWh, an increase of 30.3 percent.