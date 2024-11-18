Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate Jumps in October 2024

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) increased to 100.8 in October 2024, according to data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday.

According to the latest monthly data released by the central bank, the REER Index stood at 100.86 in October 2024 against 98.64 recorded in September 2024.

ALSO READ More Banks Slap Monthly Fee on High Value Accounts

A REER above 100 indicates a loss in trade competitiveness with exports becoming more expensive and imports getting cheaper, while a REER below 100 means the country’s exports are competitive.