Punjab Announces New Safety Rules as Schools Reopen Tomorrow

The Punjab government has set new guidelines for the reopening of schools, prioritizing safety amid concerns over air pollution. Schools outside Lahore and Multan will reopen tomorrow, but classes will begin no earlier than 8:45 AM.

The government has made it mandatory for all students, teachers, and staff to wear masks. School administrations will be responsible for ensuring everyone follows this rule. Furthermore, outdoor activities and sports will remain suspended until further notice.

Schools will stagger break times based on grade levels to reduce traffic congestion. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed the measures, stating that tough decisions were necessary to protect public health.

She pointed out that improved wind conditions had helped reduce smog levels in the province. Following instructions from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, educational institutions outside Lahore and Multan will resume tomorrow.

The minister stressed the importance of continuing education while ensuring the health and safety of students. She urged school officials to fully implement the safety protocols. She also thanked the public for their cooperation and commended the efforts of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), local police, and administration in managing the situation.