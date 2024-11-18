Report Reveals The Biggest Cause of Road Deaths in Punjab

Tractor-trolley accidents have emerged as the leading cause of fatalities in road accidents across Punjab, accounting for 10 percent of all traffic-related deaths. This was revealed in a report released by Rescue 1122 on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Crashes.

Dr Rizwan Naseer, Secretary of Provincial Emergency Services, raised alarms about risks posed by tractor-trolleys, particularly their frequent illegal roadside parking and inadequate lighting.

He stressed the urgent need for improved safety measures, including the installation of proper headlights and stricter enforcement against overloaded vehicles.

Since its establishment in October 2004, Rescue 1122 has responded to over 4.2 million traffic incidents and assisted 4.8 million victims. In Punjab, a traffic accident occurs every 69 seconds, leading to an average of 1,200 accidents and 11 fatalities daily.

Motorcyclists are the most vulnerable, involved in 83 percent of these accidents. Dr. Naseer recommended that motorcyclists reduce speeds to 30 km/h, use helmets securely, and stay in the leftmost lane to minimize casualties.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq, the Minister for Emergency Services and Health, reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing emergency services, including ambulance and air rescue teams. He urged tractor-trolley operators to follow safety protocols to prevent accidents.

Zia Ullah Shah, Parliamentary Secretary, called for responsible driving and strict adherence to traffic laws to achieve the UN’s goal of reducing road fatalities by half by 2030.