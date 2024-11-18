News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Report Reveals The Biggest Cause of Road Deaths in Punjab

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 18, 2024 | 6:37 pm

Tractor-trolley accidents have emerged as the leading cause of fatalities in road accidents across Punjab, accounting for 10 percent of all traffic-related deaths. This was revealed in a report released by Rescue 1122 on the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Crashes.

Dr Rizwan Naseer, Secretary of Provincial Emergency Services, raised alarms about risks posed by tractor-trolleys, particularly their frequent illegal roadside parking and inadequate lighting.

ALSO READ

He stressed the urgent need for improved safety measures, including the installation of proper headlights and stricter enforcement against overloaded vehicles.

Since its establishment in October 2004, Rescue 1122 has responded to over 4.2 million traffic incidents and assisted 4.8 million victims. In Punjab, a traffic accident occurs every 69 seconds, leading to an average of 1,200 accidents and 11 fatalities daily.

Motorcyclists are the most vulnerable, involved in 83 percent of these accidents. Dr. Naseer recommended that motorcyclists reduce speeds to 30 km/h, use helmets securely, and stay in the leftmost lane to minimize casualties.

Khawaja Salman Rafiq, the Minister for Emergency Services and Health, reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing emergency services, including ambulance and air rescue teams. He urged tractor-trolley operators to follow safety protocols to prevent accidents.

ALSO READ

Zia Ullah Shah, Parliamentary Secretary, called for responsible driving and strict adherence to traffic laws to achieve the UN’s goal of reducing road fatalities by half by 2030.

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.


lens

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Read more in lens

perspective

Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>