Some iPhone Users Can Hear Other People’s Voices on Their Phones

Smartphone bugs are as annoying as they come while some straight-up brick your phone, but none are as creepy and strange as this one. Some iPhone users report hearing mysterious voices on their phones without any media playing.

A Reddit user recently reported hearing a man’s voice from their iPhone. Initially dismissed as background noise from a YouTube video, the user found no active apps playing. The voice, seemingly a man talking on his phone, even included the sound of a car crash. Days later, the same user reported hearing another voice, this time a man yelling.

Another user described a similar experience, hearing conversations through their iPhone despite all apps being closed. With no clear explanation, users are questioning whether this is a widespread issue. Apple has yet to comment, possibly waiting to gauge the extent of the problem before issuing a public statement, similar to their approach with the iPadOS 18 issue affecting M4-powered devices.

ALSO READ Apple Adds Quantum Dot Screens to MacBooks for The First Time

The mysterious iPhone voices have sparked online speculation, with many suggesting an iOS 18 bug as the culprit. As mentioned earlier, it is unclear if or when Apple plans to fix this issue, leaving users in the dark.

This year’s Apple operating system updates have been plagued with glitches, leaving many users frustrated. Whether due to a hardware malfunction or a cross-connection, the incident has ignited online discussions and raised concerns about user privacy and security.

ALSO READ Resident Evil 2 Remake Reaches iPhones Next Month

We will update this space as soon as there is official word from Apple.