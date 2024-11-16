Apple Adds Quantum Dot Screens to MacBooks for The First Time

Apple’s latest MacBook Pros, released last month with M4 chips, feature an unannounced display upgrade.

According to Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, the new models utilize a quantum dot (QD) film, replacing the previous red KSF phosphor film. This QD film, now cadmium-free, offers improved color gamut and motion performance.

Apple didn’t go for QD films in the past because they were not always cadmium-free. They are now more efficient and perform better.

While the new MacBook Pros retain LCD screens, the QD film enhancement represents a step forward, though it doesn’t match the performance of QD-OLED displays. This upgrade applies to all new models, including those with and without nano-texture glass.

The new MacBooks still come in 14″ and 16″ sizes and there are three different chip options to choose from: the base M4, the previously announced M4 Pro (first seen in the Mac mini), and the powerhouse M4 Max, which is the current flagship chip.

As mentioned before, you also get the optional nano-texture finish which was introduced with the iPad Pro 2024 series. This enables higher brightness levels hitting 1,000 nits for standard SDR content and an impressive 1,600 nits when displaying HDR material. The nano texture finish also reduces screen glare for better sunlight viewing.

The 14″ MacBook Pro now has an additional Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port, bringing the total to three. Other ports are largely the same including a MagSafe charging port, a headphone jack, dual Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, and an additional Thunderbolt port.