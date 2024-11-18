Sunridge Pakistan Food Festival Sponsored to Support Small Women Led Businesses

Unity Foods, one of Pakistan’s largest food suppliers and producers, proudly served as the title sponsor of the Pakistan Food Festival, a vibrant event organized by the Sparks Business Club under their flagship brand Sunridge to celebrate the country’s rich culinary heritage and champion women-led businesses.

This festival brought together over 60 small food ventures, providing them with a unique platform to showcase their distinctive offerings to visitors from across Karachi.

This partnership aligns with Unity Foods’ ongoing commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth, specifically by empowering small, women-owned food businesses. At the heart of the festival, these entrepreneurs had the invaluable opportunity to promote their products, connect with a wider audience, and expand their reach, thus driving business growth and highlighting local talent. Through this sponsorship, Unity Foods underscored its dedication to not only supporting local entrepreneurs but also enhancing access to nutritious meals across Pakistan.

“Unity Foods is committed to strengthening Pakistan’s food sector by championing diversity and entrepreneurship. By supporting these innovative women-led businesses at the Pakistan Food Festival, we aim to create a ripple effect that uplifts both the culinary sector and women entrepreneurs,” said Nageen Rizvi, Head of Corporate Communications & Sustainability.

Held on November 15, 2024, at Habitt City, Karachi, the Pakistan Food Festival welcomed families, food enthusiasts, and community members to embark on a delightful journey through Pakistan’s diverse and flavorful culinary landscape.