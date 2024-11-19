Check Out Google Play Store’s Best Apps and Games in 2024

Google showcases the finest apps and games on its Play Store at the end of every year, celebrating both innovative experiences and the talented community of developers.

This year’s Google Best of 2024 awards highlight quality products across multiple categories, including the best apps, games, and even the top books of the year. Whether you’re seeking productivity tools, immersive gaming experiences, or a great read, this list is worth considering for recommendations.

Google Top Apps of 2024

Google crowned Partiful as the Best App of 2024. Designed to make event planning a breeze, Partiful is ideal for organizing everything from surprise birthday parties to casual get-togethers. Users can create events, send out invites, and manage RSVPs seamlessly through shareable links.

The Best Multi-Device App award went to Max, previously known as HBO Max. It is a streaming platform like Netflix, offering a vast library of content, including nostalgic hits from Boomerang. Its cross-device compatibility and extensive catalog make it a standout choice for entertainment.

Notable Runners-Up in Apps

Best for Fun : Mila by Camilla Lorentzen

: Mila by Camilla Lorentzen Best for Personal Growth : UpStudy – Camera Math Solver

: UpStudy – Camera Math Solver Best Everyday Essential : MacroFactor – Macro Tracker

: MacroFactor – Macro Tracker Best Hidden Gem : Timeleft

: Timeleft Best for Watches : Baby Daybook – Newborn Tracker

: Baby Daybook – Newborn Tracker Best for Large Screens : Infinite Painter

: Infinite Painter Best for Google TV : Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

: Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies Best for Cars: PBS KIDS Video

Top Games of 2024

The title of Best Game of 2024 went to AFK Journey, a captivating idle RPG that balances entertainment with a relaxed gaming experience. With minimal ads and a fair approach to monetization, it’s an excellent choice for players seeking immersive gameplay without interruptions.

Clash of Clans took the award for Best Multi-Device Game. Despite being over a decade old, the game expanded its reach this year, launching on PC and Chromebook, making it accessible across nearly all devices.

Notable Runners-Up in Games

Best Multiplayer : Squad Busters

: Squad Busters Best Pick-Up-and-Play : Eggy Party

: Eggy Party Best Indie : Yes, Your Grace

: Yes, Your Grace Best Story : Solo Leveling: Arise

: Solo Leveling: Arise Best Ongoing : Honkai: Star Rail

: Honkai: Star Rail Best for Families : Tab Time World

: Tab Time World Best on Play Pass : Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance

: Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance Best for Google Play Games on PC: Cookie Run: Tower of Adventures

Google Play’s Best Books of 2024

For book lovers, Google introduced a new category this year, showcasing its favorite reads across various genres. Here are the top picks:

Favorite Fantasy : Dragon Rider by Taran Matharu

: Dragon Rider by Taran Matharu Favorite Thriller : All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker

: All the Colors of the Dark by Chris Whitaker Favorite Romance : House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas

: House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas Favorite Fiction : All Fours by Miranda July

: All Fours by Miranda July Favorite Memoir : Knife by Salman Rushdie

: Knife by Salman Rushdie Favorite Horror : The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim

: The Eyes Are the Best Part by Monika Kim Favorite Graphic Novel : Homebody by Theo Parish

: Homebody by Theo Parish Favorite Cozy Manga : Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat by Ai Shimizu

: Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat by Ai Shimizu Favorite Business Book : Teams: Getting Things Done with Others by David Allen and Edward Lamont

: Teams: Getting Things Done with Others by David Allen and Edward Lamont Favorite Personal Development : Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg

: Supercommunicators by Charles Duhigg Favorite Historical Fiction: James by Percival Everett