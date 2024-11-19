E-Processing Systems Pvt. Ltd. Secures EMI Commercial License to Launch OneZapp

E-Processing Systems Pvt. Ltd. (EPS) has secured commercial license from State Bank of Pakistan for its digital platform, OneZapp, to operate as an Electronic Money Institute (EMI). This milestone sets the stage for tackling financial exclusion and advancing digital payment services across Pakistan.

Millions in Pakistan, particularly in rural and underserved communities, remain excluded from formal financial services. They rely on inefficient, insecure, and costly cash-based transactions that hinder economic participation and growth. Addressing these challenges demands innovative, accessible solutions that empower individuals and businesses alike.

OneZapp is designed to bridge this gap by providing seamless and affordable access to digital payments, creating opportunities for greater financial inclusion.

OneZapp: Bridging the Financial Gap

OneZapp aims to transform financial accessibility by offering wallet accounts for individuals, agents, and merchants. The platform enables secure and user-friendly digital transactions through mobile wallets, direct bank transfers, and P2P payments, bringing financial tools to those who need them most. These solutions simplify access to the digital economy, empowering users and reducing reliance on cash-based systems.

Building an Agent Network for Greater Access

At the core of OneZapp’s mission is the establishment of a robust agent network to reach underserved communities. This network will ensure OneZapp services are accessible across Pakistan, enabling individuals and businesses to embrace digital payments and participate in the formal financial system. Agents will play a pivotal role in driving financial inclusion by making digital tools and services widely available, even in remote areas.

What’s Next for OneZapp?

Looking ahead, OneZapp will expand its features and services, including cards, micro-insurance, merchant payments, and financial literacy programs. These innovations, driven by strategic collaborations and in-house development, will further strengthen the platform’s ability to meet the evolving needs of its users.

“We are honored to receive this approval from SBP, which reaffirms our commitment to financial inclusion,” said Syed Muhammad Ammar Yasin, CEO of EPS. “With OneZapp, we are not just facilitating digital payments—we’re building pathways for millions to thrive in the digital economy.”

By focusing on scalable solutions and community empowerment, OneZapp is at the forefront of driving Pakistan’s transition toward a more inclusive and cashless financial future.