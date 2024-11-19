Google is Reportedly Trying to Turn Chrome OS into Android

According to a new report, tech giant Google is working on integrating Android and Chrome OS. Notably, the company aims to “turn Chrome OS into Android” as part of its plan to compete with the iPad.

Although this decision might surprise some people, it perfectly fits Google’s track record of unexpected choices. A source has revealed that the strategy includes a complete migration of Chrome OS to Android, but the specific consequences and impacts of this transition remain unclear.

Earlier this year, Google announced that Chrome OS would begin using certain elements of Android. However, this latest report suggests a deeper level of integration is in the works.

It’s still puzzling how this approach will improve Google’s capability to compete with the iPad. Apple’s iPads feature iPadOS, a specifically made version of iOS for tablets. Google, on the other hand, could have improved Android’s tablet-specific features over time. It’s still vague how combining Chrome OS, a platform designed for affordable laptops with Android would bridge this gap. iPads are premium tablets, whereas Chromebooks target a completely different market.

This is a long-term project so results won’t materialize anytime soon. Once completed, future Chromebooks are expected to run a new version of Android that integrates Chrome OS. There’s speculation that Google’s rumored Pixel laptop might be among the first devices to showcase this hybrid operating system.