Improved Economic Indicators See PSX Close at Fresh All-Time High

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gaining 861.00 points on Tuesday to close at an all-time high at 95,856.67 points as compared to 94,995.67 points on the last trading day.

A total of 830,931,008 shares were traded during the day as compared to 765,206,618 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 30.019 billion against Rs. 23.924 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 460 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 249 of them recorded gains and 156 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 55 companies remained unchanged.

In a note, brokerage house Topline Securities highlighted that the market opened on a positive note, buoyed by expectations of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) falling within the 4.5 percent to 5 percent year-on-year range.

It noted that this marks the first time in 78 months that inflation is anticipated to drop below 5 percent. The index eventually settled at 95,856, posting an impressive gain of 0.91 percent.

Key contributors to the index’s upward movement included SYS, UBL, ABOT, PSO, and EFERT, collectively adding 484 points to the index, Topline added.