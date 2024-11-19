Neymar Jr. Buys $54 Million Penthouse in Dubai

Dubai’s standing as a global hub for luxury real estate continues to rise, attracting high-profile buyers such as Brazilian football star Neymar Jr., who recently purchased a Dh200 million penthouse in the ultra-luxurious Bugatti Residences by Binghatti—the world’s first and only Bugatti-branded residential development.

A Landmark in Luxury Living

Designed for the world’s most discerning high-net-worth individuals, Bugatti Residences has consistently set new benchmarks in Dubai’s real estate market. Since its launch, the development has recorded some of the highest transaction prices in the city. Notably, it achieved a record-breaking price per square foot of Dh9,674 in Dubai’s Business Bay district during a transaction recorded last November, according to Dubai Land Department data.

Neymar Jr.’s Sky Mansion

Neymar Jr.’s penthouse is part of the exclusive Sky Mansion collection within the development. It features a private car lift that allows vehicles to be transported directly to the penthouse, alongside a private swimming pool offering breathtaking views of Downtown Dubai.

Unique Design and Amenities

Bugatti Residences stands out for its French Riviera-inspired private beach—Business Bay’s first of its kind—and an array of ultra-luxury amenities. The development’s innovative architecture ensures that each of the 182 residences is uniquely designed, with no two layouts being the same. This distinct approach reflects the project’s exclusivity and appeal to an elite clientele.

A Magnet for Global Icons

The increasing interest from global celebrities and high-net-worth individuals in Bugatti Residences underscores its position as one of the most exclusive addresses in the world. The project is redefining luxury living standards, cementing Dubai’s reputation as a premier destination for exceptional real estate investments.