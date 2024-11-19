STZA and Telenor Pakistan Sign MoU to Drive Innovation and Youth Empowerment in Pakistan’s Tech Ecosystem

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and Telenor Pakistan have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to accelerate innovation, promote digital inclusion, and advance youth empowerment across Pakistan. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen the country’s technology sector by nurturing young talent, supporting local technology companies, and enhancing Pakistan’s digital infrastructure in line with STZA’s mandate.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Aamer Saleemi, Executive Director Zones & Zones Developer/Member at STZA and Ms. Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan, during a ceremony attended by key leaders from both organizations, including Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan; Mr.

Hamza Saeed Orakzai, Chief Market Development Officer at STZA; Ms. Iqra Musaddaq, Chief Legal Officer at STZA; Ms. Cynia Ejaz, Head of Corporate Innovation at Telenor Pakistan; Mr. Imran Bhanbro, Director Zone Developer Enablement at STZA; Ms. Farah Samuel, Manager of Corporate Innovation at Telenor Pakistan; Mr. Usamah Naveed, Associate of Strategy & Partnerships at STZA; Ms. Humaira Parveen, Manager of Marketing Operations at STZA.

Through this MoU, STZA will work with stakeholders to expand youth initiatives within STZs, advocate for policy development in emerging technologies such agritech, edtech, fintech, promote youth skill development initiatives, and connect local innovators with global networks.

Telenor Pakistan in Parallel will utilize its Telenor Velocity platform to support technology companies while launching youth development initiatives, including innovation challenges and hackathons. These programs aim to nurture the next generation of digital leaders.

Mr. Aamer Saleemi, Executive Director at STZA, remarked: “This MoU represents an important milestone in strengthening Pakistan’s digital ecosystem. By collaborating with Telenor Pakistan, we aim to provide valuable opportunities for startups and tech companies while nurturing the leaders of tomorrow through youth-focused programs. Together, we strive to bridge the gap between local and global innovation, establishing Pakistan as a thriving center for technology and innovation.”

Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO at Telenor Pakistan, commented, “This collaboration underscores our commitment to empower local technology innovators and promote a culture of innovation in Pakistan. Together with STZA, we can create meaningful opportunities for our youth’s development, advance emerging technologies and position Pakistan as a prominent technology hub. This partnership marks a significant step towards a more inclusive, innovative, and sustainable future for the nation.”

Mr. Hamza Saeed Orakzai, Chief Market Development Officer at STZA, emphasized: “This partnership with Telenor Pakistan aligns with our mission to create a robust technology ecosystem. By integrating global expertise with local talent, we aim to catalyze growth, foster innovation, and empower the next generation of tech leaders. This is more than just an MoU; it’s a shared commitment to shaping Pakistan’s digital future.”

With this MoU, STZA and Telenor Pakistan reaffirm their commitment to advancing technological innovation, empowering youth, and fostering growth in Pakistan’s technology sector. This partnership solidifies both organizations’ roles as key enablers of a dynamic digital ecosystem, paving the way for sustainable development and a future-ready Pakistan.