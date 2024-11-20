Jazz Expands ‘4G for All’ Vision with Launch of ‘Digit Z1’ 4G Handset on Easy Instalments

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital operator, has launched ‘Digit Z1’, a 4G LTE-enabled, dual SIM handset on an easy installment plan to expand digital connectivity and facilitate access to affordable technology for the country’s population. The touch-and-type innovative device can operate on all available mobile networks with payments facilitated via JazzCash and Kuickpay.

Priced at PKR 9,800 only, the ‘Digit Z1’ can be purchased with a down payment of just PKR 5,180, followed by six monthly installments of PKR 770. Customers can acquire the device through Jazz Business Centers and selected retail points. The easy installment plan with digital payment facilities aligns with Jazz’s mission to enhance digital inclusion across Pakistan.

Commenting on the successful launch, Ali Fahd, Vice President of Marketing at Jazz said: “This launch represents Jazz’s commitment to making digital technology more affordable and accessible to everyone in Pakistan. By introducing the ‘Digit Z1’ with an easy installment plan and advanced features, we aim to intensify the digital inclusion drive. Our goal is to enable more people across the country to be a part of the digital revolution.”

The ‘Digit Z1’ is designed to cater to the diverse needs of the Pakistani population. The handset is preloaded with popular applications like JazzCash, Tamasha, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Facebook to ensure seamless connectivity and access to essential digital services. The device’s notifications are available in both Urdu and English to facilitate the local population.

The device is equipped with a 2.8-inch screen, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB storage, a powerful 4,000 mAh battery, and a smart blocking/unblocking feature to offer a comprehensive mobile experience for a wider user base.