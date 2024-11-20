Pakistan Adds Names of 4,300 Beggars in ECL

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Saudi Deputy Interior Minister Nasser bin Abdulaziz today to discuss strengthening Pak-Saudi relations. The agenda included mutual exchanges of paramilitary forces, police training, and other matters of shared interest.

A key highlight of the meeting was Naqvi’s proposal to declare Islamabad and Riyadh as ‘twin cities,’ which received approval from the Saudi delegate.

The leaders also addressed efforts to crack down on networks involved in sending beggars from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia. Naqvi revealed that the names of 4,300 beggars have been added to the Exit Control List (ECL) as part of a strict zero-tolerance policy against such activities.

Both sides agreed to move forward with implementing a prisoner exchange agreement, with legal proceedings for the repatriation of 419 Pakistani prisoners nearing completion.

During the meeting, Naqvi emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia in various areas and highlighted that Saudi citizens do not require a visa to visit Pakistan. He also commended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, expressing confidence in Saudi Arabia’s progress under its leadership.

Saudi Deputy Interior Minister underscored the importance of bilateral ties and expressed Saudi Arabia’s eagerness to enhance relations with Pakistan. He affirmed Saudi Arabia’s readiness for joint training and exchanges involving paramilitary forces and police.

The meeting was also attended by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki.