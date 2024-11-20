Islamabad and Riyadh Proposed to be Declared Twin Cities

Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, met with Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister, Dr. Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, and proposed designating Islamabad and Riyadh as twin cities. The initiative, aimed at fostering stronger ties between the two nations, was warmly welcomed by the Saudi minister, as reported by Express News.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Maliki also attended the meeting, where both sides discussed areas of mutual interest and avenues for enhanced cooperation. Key topics included joint training programs for paramilitary forces and police exchanges.

The Saudi minister expressed support for Naqvi’s twin-city proposal, and both parties agreed to take steps to implement the idea.

Other discussions focused on curbing human trafficking by criminal groups sending beggars from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia and expediting a prisoner exchange agreement. Legal procedures to repatriate 419 Pakistani prisoners held in Saudi Arabia are expected to be finalized soon.

Naqvi lauded Saudi Arabia as a “brotherly Islamic nation” and reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to deepening bilateral relations. He also highlighted that Saudi citizens are exempt from visa requirements for visiting Pakistan, welcoming them to the country at any time.

The minister revealed that the names of 4,300 beggars have been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) as part of a nationwide crackdown on mafia networks involved in trafficking beggars abroad. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy for such activities.

Praising Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, Naqvi expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia, under its current leadership, is on track to achieve a prominent global standing in economic, social, and financial spheres by 2030.

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Interior Minister reaffirmed the close ties between the two nations and expressed a willingness to strengthen this bond through mutual exchange programs and joint training for security forces.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan’s Additional and Special Secretaries of the Interior, the Commandant of the Frontier Constabulary, Islamabad’s Chief Commissioner, the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, and the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad.