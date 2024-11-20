Pakistan Successfully Develops 36 Cannabis-Based Products

Pakistan has successfully developed 36 different cannabis-based products. The National Assembly Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday was briefed on key developments in scientific research, with a particular focus on advancements in cannabis-based products and other innovations by the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR).

Chairman PCSIR Dr. Hussain Abidi said 36 products have been developed from cannabis. He expressed concerns about challenges in marketing these products in the coming years.

He said the labs have so far helped facilitate the production of ink used in elections and achieved Rs. 2.5 billion in exports over the last three years.

The meeting discussed the need for enhanced research in the pharmaceutical industry where the role of PCSIR is expected to grow. The committee chairman urged the completion of such projects on time and to fast-track research for addressing the rising cost of medicines.

Chairman PCSIR briefed the committee that the solarization of PCSIR facilities has saved Rs. 120 million. He also noted the import of four 3D printers to Pakistan, three of which are already operational in Peshawar. These printers will be utilized for research in various sectors, including construction.

The committee also reviewed the performance of the National Seed Development and Regulatory Authority established last year under the Cabinet Division.

Committee members urged timely funding for PCSIR projects in order to boost exports and introduce new technology in Pakistan.