Saudi Arabia Ends Major Requirement for Teacher License

Teachers in Saudi Arabia will no longer require a professional license to receive annual bonuses or continue teaching, following a significant policy change announced by the Ministry of Education.

Revealed on Monday, the decision aims to simplify conditions for educators while maintaining a strong emphasis on professional growth. Teachers aged 50 or older as of February 1, 2026, have been exempted from the licensing requirement, recognizing their extensive experience and contributions to mentoring and academic improvement.

However, professional licenses will remain mandatory for teachers looking to renew contracts or secure new roles in the education sector. The ministry is collaborating with the National Institute for Educational Professional Development and the Education and Training Evaluation Commission to enhance teacher skills through programs aligned with global standards.

For teachers yet to obtain a license, the ministry is offering at least two opportunities annually to sit for the required exams, with simplified registration procedures to facilitate the process. The aim is to help educators meet evolving standards while ensuring compliance.

Additionally, licenses issued before 2025 will be extended for an extra year. Licensed teachers will also receive priority for scholarships, overseas teaching assignments, evening study programs, and other professional development initiatives.