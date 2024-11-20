Saudi Arabia Reveals King Salman Stadium Design for 2034 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia has unveiled the design for the highly anticipated King Salman Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility with a seating capacity of 92,000, set to be the centerpiece of the 2034 FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Located in Riyadh, this architectural marvel is expected to become a landmark not just for Saudi football but for global sports and entertainment.

The Saudi Ministry of Sports released a visually stunning promotional video showcasing the stadium’s futuristic design.

Scheduled for completion in late 2029, the venue will be the home ground for the Saudi national football team and serve as the crown jewel of the country’s Vision 2030 initiative—a transformative plan aimed at positioning Saudi Arabia as a global cultural and sporting hub.

The King Salman Stadium will feature:

– A Royal Box and 300 VVIP seats for dignitaries.

– 2,200 VIP seats alongside hospitality lounges and luxury suites encircling the seating bowl.

– Green walls, rooftop gardens, and a walking path offering panoramic views of the surrounding King Abdulaziz Park.

The facility is envisioned as a complete sports and entertainment complex. It will house:

– An indoor sports hall.

– An Olympic-sized swimming pool.

– Other state-of-the-art amenities designed to foster both community engagement and world-class competition.

The stadium’s eco-friendly design integrates green roofs and walls, emphasizing sustainability while providing a unique aesthetic.

Although FIFA has yet to formally confirm Saudi Arabia as the host nation for the 2034 World Cup, the kingdom remains the only country to have submitted a bid before last year’s deadline, making its selection a near certainty.

As construction begins on the King Salman Stadium, it is seen as a statement of the nation’s growing influence in global sports. With its advanced design and capacity to host monumental events, the stadium is poised to leave a lasting legacy for football fans worldwide.