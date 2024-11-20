Xiaomi’s SU7 Breaks Production Record Boosting Q3 Growth

Xiaomi has set a record by producing 100,000 cars in just 230 days. This is nearly half the time of the previous record held by Aito.

The company’s third-quarter performance shows strong growth. Revenue increased by 30.5% to 92.5 billion yuan, and net profit rose to 6.3 billion yuan. Cash reserves hit a record high of 151.6 billion yuan.

Xiaomi Auto’s SU7 was the primary reason behind this success. The average selling price of the SU7 increased as more buyers opted for its Pro and Max versions.

Xiaomi Auto delivered 39,790 cars in Q3, generating 9.5 billion yuan in revenue. Loss per car decreased to 38,000 yuan, showing improvement over the previous quarter.

The factory’s production rate has exceeded expectations, reaching 20,000 cars per month. This has led to better efficiency and reduced costs per car.

With 127 EV sales centers in 38 Chinese cities, Xiaomi expects its automobile business to grow the fastest among all its divisions in 2024.