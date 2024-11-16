Karachi Bans Double Parking to Tackle Traffic Congestion

The Karachi administration has banned double parking on the city’s busiest roads. This decision aims to reduce growing traffic congestion.

Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, chaired a meeting to discuss traffic management. He emphasized the need to enforce paid parking and improve traffic.

DIG Traffic Karachi Ahmed Nawaz reported that Karachi has 201 paid parking areas, with 130 located on main roads. However, illegal and double parking, especially in the South District, is worsening traffic problems.

Authorities agreed to ensure parking contractors follow regulations. Violators will face strict actions, including the cancellation of permits. The district administration and traffic police will work together to enforce these measures.

The meeting also decided to close ticket counters for intercity buses within Karachi. These counters, which add to congestion, will no longer issue tickets. The Transport Secretary will ensure compliance with this rule.