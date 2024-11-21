IMF to Give $1 Billion Climate Funds to Pakistan After First Review

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 21, 2024 | 12:44 pm

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will provide $1 billion in climate financing to Pakistan following the first economic review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) loan program in March 2025, provided key targets are met, Finance Ministry sources told ProPakistani.

The potential financing would make the current loan program the largest in Pakistan’s history. However, progress on securing climate-related funds during recent discussions with the IMF mission wasn’t up to the mark, sources added.

ALSO READ

Sources said the Washington-based lender has agreed to Pakistan’s proposal to allocate 1 percent of GDP annually for climate change initiatives, including combating natural disasters and implementing early warning systems under the National Adaptation Plan.

The release of the climate financing is contingent on meeting specific conditions tied to these targets, ministry sources added.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Support independent journalism

If you want to join us in our mission to share independent, global journalism to the world, we’d love to have you on our side. If you can, please support us on a monthly basis. It takes less than a minute to set up, and you can rest assured that you’re making a big impact every single month in support of open, independent journalism. Thank you.

ProPK Staff

lens

Spotify Continues User and Premium Subscriber Growth in Q3
Read more in lens

perspective

Trump Takes the Reins Again: A New Dawn or Dusk for America?
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>