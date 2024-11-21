Pakistan Railways CEO Claims to be Personally Monitoring Train Schedules and Delays

Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch explained during an e-Kachehri that train delays are mainly due to smog and bad weather.

He assured that Pakistan Railways continues to operate even when airports and motorways are closed, prioritizing passenger safety over timely schedules.

He stated that he is personally monitoring train schedules and working to address the issues causing delays. Efforts are underway to reduce disruptions and improve services.

For passenger convenience, he announced that the names and phone numbers of train managers would soon be displayed on all trains. He also revealed plans to add two to three upgraded trains to the system and introduce a new train with fewer stops.

The CEO highlighted that providing facilities to passengers is a key responsibility of Pakistan Railways. He said they are using all available resources to meet passengers’ needs effectively.

Aamir Ali Baloch also mentioned discussions on regional connectivity projects worth billions of dollars and shared updates on the fast progress of the Thar Coal Project.

The e-Kachehri session had over 26,000 participants and received around 7,300 comments, reflecting strong public engagement.