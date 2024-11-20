Low Fuel Quality is The Main Cause of Air Pollution in Multan: Expert

Air pollution in Multan is severely impacting residents, especially children and the elderly. Research shows that 83% of the city’s smog comes from vehicles.

This year, Multan is facing the worst air pollution in its history. The city has over 138,000 vehicles and 1.7 million motorcycles, excluding trucks and out-of-city vehicles.

ALSO READ Karachi Customs Recovers Heavy Bikes and Vehicles in Major Raid

Large vehicles emit toxic gases like sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide due to poor engine maintenance. These emissions worsen the pollution.

Dr. Ahmad Mahmood, an environmental expert, said vehicles in Multan use outdated Euro 2 fuel, while global standards have advanced to Euro 6.

He highlighted the lack of maintenance and fitness checks for vehicles, especially larger ones, which adds to pollution.

ALSO READ Hyundai’s Elantra N Gets TCR Edition Upgrade

The fuel sold in Multan is outdated and of low quality. The International Energy Agency recommends Euro 6 fuel for a cleaner environment, but smuggled fuel usage further increases pollution.

To combat this, the city needs to switch public transport to electric vehicles. Regular maintenance of government vehicles is also essential to reduce harmful emissions.