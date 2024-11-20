CATL Unveils Second-Generation Sodium-Ion Battery

CATL announced its second-generation sodium-ion battery on November 18 at the World Young Scientists Summit. The battery will launch in 2025.

The new sodium-ion battery performs well in extremely low temperatures, even at -40°C. It also offers better safety and low-temperature resistance aiming for an energy density of over 200 Wh/kg.

Unlike lithium-ion batteries, sodium-ion batteries are safer and better for cold regions but have lower energy density. They are currently more expensive due to smaller production scales and recent drops in lithium prices.

CATL’s first-generation sodium-ion battery debuted in 2021 with features like high energy density, fast charging, and thermal stability. The second generation is expected to replace 20–30% of lithium-ion phosphate batteries in small or short-range vehicles.

Real-world use of sodium-ion batteries includes applications in cars by Chery and JAC and scooters by Aida and Yadea. BYD is also working on sodium-ion batteries with plans to reduce costs and increase production efficiency by 2025.