Threads Rolls Out Custom Feeds to Rival Bluesky

The battle for social media supremacy continues as Threads introduces a custom feeds feature, a move aimed at competing with Bluesky. This addition marks a significant upgrade for Threads, which is rapidly expanding its user base while aiming at rivals in the space.

Custom feeds have long been a standout feature of Bluesky, but Threads users can now enjoy similar functionality. The feature allows users to pin topic-based feeds directly to their home screen, offering an alternative to the app’s algorithm-driven “for you” feed. For many, this is a welcome change, as Threads’ current algorithm often surfaces repetitive, engagement-seeking content that can clutter feeds.

Creating a custom feed on Threads is designed to be quick and simple. Users can search for a keyword, tap the “…” menu, and start building their custom feed. The process is highly customizable, with options to add specific profiles or refine content using additional settings. Threads users can create up to 128 custom feeds, offering flexibility and control over their social media experience.

Threads outpaces Bluesky in ease of use, making it more accessible to a wider audience. With over 275 million users compared to Bluesky’s 20 million, Threads’ usability advantage is clear. According to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, Threads is growing by one million users daily, highlighting its momentum.

ALSO READ X Rival Bluesky Gains 700,000 Users Within a Week

With custom feeds now available, Threads is solidifying its position as a dominant player in the social media landscape, offering both scale and features that cater to diverse user needs. It remains unclear if this move will slow Bluesky’s growth, but Threads’ rapid innovation suggests it is not losing speed in the competition for user engagement.