All Entry and Exit Points of Islamabad Sealed Ahead of PTI Protest

Islamabad authorities have announced strict security plans for November 24 due to a planned PTI protest at D-Chowk. All entry and exit points to the city will be sealed, and transport services will remain shut.

The Islamabad Transport Authority has directed the closure of all transport terminals from 8 PM tonight. Bus terminals will be sealed with tents, stopping all transport activities.

Containers will block key routes, including Murree Road, T Chowk in Rawat, and Faizabad entry points. Other blocked areas will include No. 26 Chungi, Srinagar Highway, New Margalla Road, Iran Avenue, IJP Double Road, Sangjani, Sector G-11 Chowk, and Golra Mor Flyover.

Police will be deployed in large numbers to monitor these areas and ensure no breaches occur. Surveillance will be increased to maintain law and order.