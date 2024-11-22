Bitcoin Just A Sneeze Away from $100,000 After Crossing Key Level

Bitcoin skyrocketed to a new all-time high after breaching the $99,000 level early on Friday morning (PKT).

BTC touched a record $99,261 before easing back at $99,500 for the past few hours. At 9:25 AM today, it cooled off to $99,000.

At 9:35 AM today, the flagship cryptocurrency was up 2.54 percent, trading around $98,990.

At the time of filing, BTC has a full diluted market cap of $2.08 trillion and 19.78 million coins in circulation.

Bitcoin has aggressively doubled in value this year and is up around 40 percent in the two weeks since the US elections earlier this month.

Investors are betting big on higher adoption of cryptocurrencies across the globe with someone like Donald Trump as the US president.

It bears mentioning that in 2022, BTC slid below $16,000 and has since gained over $80,000 in aggregate value. Institutional investors and key regulations by multiple governments across the globe have supported the flagship coin’s meteoric rise in the past two years alone.