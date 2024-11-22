CDA to Auction Luxury Hotel Plots for Overseas Investors

On Wednesday, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) announced that two luxury hotel plots have been offered for international auction, scheduled for December 17, 2024. These plots are aimed at attracting overseas Pakistanis and global companies. The announcement was made during a meeting chaired by the CDA chairman, focusing on maximizing the utilization of hotel plots in Islamabad.

The meeting emphasized projects designed for overseas Pakistanis, providing attractive investment opportunities in Islamabad’s growing real estate sector. These initiatives aim to boost economic growth and offer a platform for overseas Pakistanis to contribute to national development.

During the session, the chairman was briefed on integrated solid waste management for the capital. It was noted that the waste management study had been thoroughly reviewed, and bidding documents for outsourcing services are being finalized and reviewed. Efforts are underway to register a specialized solid waste management company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

The CDA also discussed preliminary assessments of unsolicited proposals for waste management, with the chairman directing further evaluations to ensure their efficiency and feasibility. Updates on IT initiatives were also presented, including the newly introduced digital parking system, which aims to enhance service delivery for Islamabad’s residents through advanced technology.

The chairman underscored the importance of transparency, innovation, and citizen-focused planning in all CDA initiatives. He reaffirmed the authority’s dedication to transforming Islamabad into a model city through sustainable, inclusive, and forward-looking development projects.